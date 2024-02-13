Will MS Dhoni Retire After IPL 2024? Irfan Pathan Gives Massive Update

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League is just a month away now and everyone’s geared up to welcome the festival of cricket with huge fervor. In the center of all the buzz is the CSK skipper, MS Dhoni who will feature in the league once again, to entertain his fans with some amazing cricket.

There have been rounds of discussions about MS Dhoni’s retirement from IPL for the past 2 years. While many believed that 2023 was his last season with Chennai Super Kings as a player, the former Indian skipper proved everyone wrong by announcing that he would be coming back to pay the love showered by his fans.

Former Indian player Irfan Pathan recently was asked if he believes this year would be Dhoni’s last and if he would announce his retirement after playing for CSK one last time. The former Indian pacer replied with “Definitely not” and added that Dhoni is extremely fit to continue playing for the franchise and fans.

“Definitely not (on whether IPL 2024 would be Dhoni's last season). I had met him about a month ago. He had long hair, he is growing his hair. He is going back to the old times and looking supremely fit. For a guy who is past 40 and still so fit, I really hope for his sake, for his franchise's sake, and for the fans' sake he continues to play,” Pathan said while speaking with Star Sports.

He further added that even if Dhoni plays on one leg, people will not shy away from watching him with the same love and enthusiasm. “Even if Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays on one leg, people would still like to see him play. If this is his last season, I really want him to go on a high. He will never go out of IPL. He will never go out of CSK. CSK is Dhoni. Dhoni is CSK. There's no difference,” he added.

Dhoni is the most capped player in the history of IPL, having played a record 250 matches. Images of him practicing in nets surfaced a few days ago on social media, indicating that he has already started preparing to help CSK win their record sixth title.

