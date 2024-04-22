Virat Kohli was outraged after a contentious dismissal during Sunday's IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders. Harshit Rana caught Kohli off his bowling, but the batsman insisted that the ball was over his waist.

However, replays revealed that the ball was dipping, and because Kohli was standing outside the crease, the ball would have landed below his waist if he had been standing in his typical batting posture. Kohli was not satisfied with the third umpire's judgment.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rana delivered a slow full toss to Kohli, which he struck while moving out of the crease. Many RCB supporters first believed that the umpire delayed ruling Rana's delivery a no-ball, a belief that Kohli was reportedly heard debating with teammates in the pavilion when cameras panned in during the match.

What do ICC rules say about controversial dismissals like those of Virat Kohli?

According to rule 41.7 of the International Cricket Council regulations headed 'Bowling of dangerous and unfair non-pitching deliveries', "Any delivery, which passes or would have passed, without pitching, above waist height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease, is to be deemed to be unfair, whether or not it is likely to inflict physical injury on the striker. If the bowler bowls such a delivery the umpire shall immediately call and signal No ball."

The umpire ruled Rana's delivery to Kohli to be a valid ball, and the footage shows that the collision between the bat and the ball occurred well ahead of the body. Unlike prior IPL seasons, all players' heights were measured this time.

Virat Kohli's waist was 1.04 meters above the ground in an erect stance (without bending his knees). When specialists examined Kohli's location, they discovered that if Kohli had stayed within the crease, Rana's ball would have hit him at a height of 0.92 meters, resulting in a normal delivery.

Following the match, RCB captain Faf Du Plessis pointed out the regulations and claimed, "Obviously, the rules are the rules. Virat and myself at that stage thought that possibly the ball was higher than his waist. I guess they measure it on the popping crease."

Navjot Singh Sidhu defended Virat Kohli over the umpire’s decision

While commentator and former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu was seen justifying Kohli's outburst at the umpire's failure to label it a no-ball, cricketer Irfan Pathan was also in the commentary box and clarified why it was not a no-ball and what the rule is.

Rana had bowled a slow full toss to Kohli, which may have tipped the ground if Kohli had stayed in the crease. A delivery over waist height is considered a no-ball if it reaches the batter at the popping crease, which is the line 4 feet in front of and parallel to either bowling crease that defines the front boundary of the batter's ground.

