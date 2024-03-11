ISPL: Cricketer Irrfan Pathan lauds Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui; ‘Humari team ki izzat...'

In a recent vlog, Bigg Boss 17’s winner Munawar Faruqui gave a sneak peek from the first day of the Indian Street Premier League 2024. In the vlog, cricketer Irfan Pathan was seen praising him, expressing his confidence in the comedian. Munawar is playing for Akshay Kumar's team, Khiladi XI. On the first day of the match, Munawar unexpectedly dismissed a legendary cricket player with his sharp bowling skills.

How did Irfan Pathan praise Munawar Faruqui?

Initially in his Vlog, Munawar introduced the audience to none other than Irfan Pathan as they both were playing for the same team, Khiladi XI, owned by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

When Faruqui asked Pathan to say a few words, the latter went on to say, referring to him, “Batting karega ya bowling karega (What will you do batting or bowling)?” to which the comedian replied “Batting.” Describing the reason for choosing batting further the comedian mockingly says, “Batting pe kya hai out hoke ja sakte hai na bowling mein to cheh bool dalni padegi (In batting, you can get out and leave, but in bowling, you have to deliver six balls).

Speaking of the same, Pathan further says, “Mujhe lag raha hai humari jo team ki izzat hai wo Munawar ke haanth mien hai (I feel like the fate of our team rests in Munawar's hands).” This prediction came true when Munawar took the wicket of the legendary Indian cricketer and batsman Sachin Tendulkar in the fifth over of the Master XI innings. It was a significant achievement for a non-cricketer. Later, concluding his statement, Irfan mockingly says that whatever he said before in the vlog might not be the truth.

About Munawar Faruqui’s career

Munawar Faruqui is a multifaceted talent who started as a comedian, then entered Bigg Boss 17, and thereafter starred in a music video with renowned television actress Hina Khan, making headlines. Post exiting Bigg Boss, life has been eventful for Munawar as he hasn't stopped since. Despite facing several allegations in the house, he emerged victorious in the end. He has also participated in Balaji Telefilms' reality television show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, where he was declared the winner.

