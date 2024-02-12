Why MS Dhoni chose number 7 for his jersey? Read to know.

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently shared the story behind his choice of jersey number 7. With his trademark wit, Dhoni had the entire room in stitches as he explained the special meaning behind this number.

MS Dhoni recently attended an event where the host asked him the significance behind choosing the number 7 for his jersey. To this, the former Indian skipper replied that it was the time when his parents decided he would take birth.

“That is the time or day my parents decided I would come on earth. So, I was born on the 7th of July. So July, again the seventh month. 81 was the year so 8-1 = 7. So it was very easy for me to go out there when they asked me, 'Okay, what number do you want',” Dhoni said

Over the years, MS Dhoni and number 7 have become synonymous with each other. The former Indian skipper has always received unmatched love and admiration from his fans, thanks to his contribution to Indian cricket. Being the only skipper in the world to win all three ICC trophies, Dhoni has strengthened his position as one of the most beloved cricketers and captains.

Dhoni, by winning the 2007 ICC T20I World Cup, 2011 ICC World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy, gifted India with remarkable victories. He became the sole captain in the world to achieve this feat, earning a special place in the hearts of the people. To honor his legacy and show respect to the legendary Indian cricketer, the BCCI made a significant move in December 2023 by retiring the jersey number 7.

However, fans will get to see Dhoni in action during the Indian Premier League this year too, where he will be leading Chennai Super Kings in their campaign to secure their sixth title. A few days back, pictures of Dhoni practicing in nets surfaced on social media, indicating that he has already started preparing for the IPL season.

