‘Thala for a Reason’: MS Dhoni Wins Fans Over as His New IPL 2024 Bat Sticker Goes Viral for THIS Reason

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has once again won the hearts of his fans with a heartwarming gesture towards his childhood friend. The CSK skipper was practicing in the nets for the upcoming IPL 2024 when the fans spotted that he had a new sticker on his bat.

Dhoni’s bat featured the sticker of Prime Sports, a company owned by his childhood friend Paramjit Singh. Singh had a massive influence on Dhoni’s career right from the start. He always offered his unwavering support to the Indian cricket legend and played a major role in shaping his career.

Paramjit’s shop is located in Ranchi and his influence on Dhoni’s journey was also highlighted in the latter’s biopic named MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. It was Paramjit who struggled to get Dhoni his first-ever sponsor and Dhoni offered his gratitude to his friend by putting his company’s name on his bat.

MSDians, who never miss a chance to express their love for the former Indian captain, were again left in awe of their cricket icon and hailed him for his heart-touching gesture. While a fan commented, “He never forgets where he came from,” the other one wrote, “Thala for a reason.”

MS Dhoni has started getting into shape ahead of the IPL 2024, where he will be leading Chennai Super Kings and will be looking forward to earning them their sixth title. The Men in Yellow had beaten Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans last year in a thriller of a clash.

The Titans had posted 214/4 on the board but the target was brought down to 171 after rain hit the final. The Super Kings chased down the total in 15 overs after Shivam Dube managed to stick to the pitch, scoring 32* off 21 balls while Ravindra Jadeja recorded a stunning finish, hitting a six and four off the last two balls. This paved the way for the Kings to earn their record fifth title, the most by any IPL team- a record they share with Mumbai Indians.

