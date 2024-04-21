WWE Producer Reacts To Negative Backstage Reaction On The Rock’s Return; ‘He Ain’t Taking Anybody’s Spot’

The fact that The Rock’s return to WWE in January 2024 skyrocketed the company's ratings cannot be denied. He returned to WWE to face his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, which was also touted to be his farewell match. However, the WWE Universe wasn’t ready for it, and The People’s Champ then gave a new idea to the company.

Why not turn heel? The idea turned out to be a massive success and The Rock who gave himself a new moniker of The Final Boss teamed up with his cousin Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

However, while the WWE Universe enjoyed every bit of it, there was also a negative reaction in the WWE backstage over The Rock’s return. Certain wrestlers were unhappy over The Rock’s sudden return and then taking the entire spotlight on him.

What Did Shane Hurricane Say About The Rock?

Shane outrightly said that The Rock didn’t take anybody’s spot and his spot was already solidified. He said that it’s going to be the same in every form of entertainment.

“Well, first of all, The Rock ain’t taking nobody’s spot. The Rock’s spot is solidified. If he wants to show up, that’s his spot. That’s just how it’s gonna be, and people have to recognize that. That’s the same in any form of entertainment. You go to a comedy club. If Dave Chappelle shows up, somebody might get bumped. That’s just how it’s gonna be. That’s just how it is. When you got the level…stars have gravity. That’s why they’re stars,” he said.

He specifically mentioned that The kind of gravity The Rock has, it brings the outside attention to him. “And when you get the kinda gravity that The Rock has, that’s gonna bring in these outside eyes and attention that he brings in, man. That’s just part of the game and you gotta learn to accept that. As far as Rock being a heel, I loved it. It was something that I was kind of hoping for anyway,” he shared.

Shane also explained that the reason he loved the heel Rock was because he got to work with The Rock when he was a heel.



When is The Rock Returning Next to WWE?

There is no official date on The Rock’s return, but it is being said that when he returns, he is most likely to square off against the current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes.

The Rock had cut some great promos with Cody Rhodes in the weeks preceding WrestleMania 40, and both of them had vowed to take on each other. As of now, The Rock is shooting for his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine, and will wrap it up by August 2024. He is most likely to return at the Survivor Series later this year.

