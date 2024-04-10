‘You’re One of the Greatest’: Klay Thompson Responds to Draymond Green’s Ejections and Suspension

Draymond Green has a long and illustrious basketball career and multiple accolades to his name. However, despite being one of the best in business, he has his fate revolving around ejections and suspensions.

Not too long ago, Green had one of the major long breaks from the court as he missed 16 opportunities to represent the Golden State Warriors just a couple of months back.

However, his absence has an undeniable impact on the already struggling Warriors. Talking about what his absence stands for the whole team and what impact it adds on his teammates, Green had a heart to heart conversation with his fellow mate Klay Thompson.

When the Michigan born four-time NBA champion asked Klay about his brutally honest response on the ejections and suspensions, Klay put it all out on the team's behalf as well his own thoughts on it.

Klay said, “You're kind of a throwback player...I always know your intentions are good. You're one of the greatest winners in the history of basketball, at every level. So that trumps any statistical output that you could ever have. Whatever triple-double, whatever record, the one that means the most to me is that winning percentage.”

Additionally, Klay Thompson also acknowledged Draymond Green’s unwavering support for him and Steph Curry that helped them put out their best version on the court.

Klay Added, “Me and Steph are really nice guys, probably too nice. We could never be ourselves and have the freedom we do on the court without you. So when you're not out there, it's like a huge kink in our armor, and I know the other team is very happy you're not out there. I just know that for a fact. They relax a little bit. They pump their chest up a little more because our muscles are gone, our enforcer, the heartbeat of our team is not out there.“

Also Read: ‘I Don’t Want Them’: NBA Veteran Recalls When Steph Curry Cussed About Being Chased After Freshman Year at Davidson