‘I Don’t Want Them’: NBA Veteran Recalls When Steph Curry Cussed About Being Chased After Freshman Year at Davidson

In the 2006-07 season, Steph Curry made an indelible mark on Davidson College's basketball history with his outstanding performance as a freshman. He set a new standard by shattering the single-season scoring record for points by a freshman with an impressive total of 730 points.

Curry's scoring prowess was evident as he consistently led the team, averaging 21.5 points per game, making him the top scorer in the Southern Conference and garnering the ninth spot nationally.

After an outstanding freshman season with the Davidson Wildcats, Stephen Curry drew attention from top college basketball programs across the nation as everybody wanted a piece of Steph Curry.

However, all these records that Curry clocked in his early days are worth remembering today because of a recent tweet from one of the former NBA players.

The Charlotte Hornets eighth overall pick of the 1998 NBA draft, Rex Chapman, had a recent revelation about Steph Curry and what it went like during freshman years at Davidson College. Chapman, who was also a close friend of Dell Curry, got reach outs from many college programs trying to make Curry a part of them.

Chapman explained in his tweet: “So, a year later I put a phone call into Dell — and told him the handful of Top-15 type schools that now wanted Stephen. Dell said to give them 24-hours. So I did.

The next evening Dell called me and said he talked to Stephen and Stephen thought about it overnight. Then he said, “Rex, you know Stephen doesn’t cuss much but this morning he said, “Dad - eff them. They didn’t want me then and I don’t want them now.”

Duke was among the schools showing a strong interest in recruiting the young guard. However, just a year earlier, Duke had rejected Curry, even as a walk-on. Chapman in his tweet recalled the moment he had a call with Steph’s father Dell Curry.

When given 24 hours to consider Duke's offer, Curry declined, expressing his reluctance to join a team that had turned him away only a year prior. This decision surprised his father, Dell Curry, and even led to Stephen using a cuss word to express his strong stance in favor of staying with Davidson.

