Apple iOS 18: AI features, release date, and all you need to know

Wondering what Apple's upcoming iOS 18 will bring? From exciting AI features to the expected release date, here's everything you need to know.

Release date

Apple fans have been eagerly awaiting news about iOS 18, and there has been much speculation about its release date. While the development suffered a minor setback last year, reports indicate that iOS 18 could be unveiled at WWDC 2024 in June, as per HT Tech.

If all goes smoothly, developers may get their hands on the beta version shortly after, with a public beta likely arriving in July. The full release is expected in September, coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 16 series.

Visual overhaul and RCS support

Rumors about iOS 18 suggest an extensive visual overhaul, drawing inspiration from Vision OS, which powers the Vision Pro headset. Circular icons and a translucent user interface may greet users, along with a redesigned control center and a more customizable home screen.

iPhone users can also expect support for Rich Communication Services (RCS), which will allow them to communicate seamlessly with Android devices. This update promises high-quality media sharing and improved messaging features like read receipts and typing indicators.

Generative AI-powered features

One of the most anticipated features of iOS 18 is the addition of generative AI features. According to reports, AI-driven translation and summarization capabilities will benefit native apps such as Mail and Notes. Apple Music may also see improvements from AI-generated playlists.

Notably, Apple is said to be developing its own large language model (LLM), codenamed Ajax, to improve Siri's conversational abilities. The company may use a hybrid AI integration strategy, combining on-device processing with cloud computing for resource-intensive tasks.

Device compatibility

Many iPhone users are wondering if their devices will be compatible with iOS 18. Apple typically supports devices for several years, ensuring a wide range of compatibility.

Over twenty iPhone models are expected to receive the update, including newer models like the iPhone 13 series and older models like the iPhone XS and XR. While older devices may not be able to use all features due to hardware limitations, they can still expect huge upgrades and optimizations.

Supported devices for iOS 18:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 11 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 15 series

Stay tuned for more updates as Apple prepares to unveil iOS 18 at WWDC 2024, which could reshape the iPhone experience for millions of users worldwide.

