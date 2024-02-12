Which iPhone is sold the most in India? Find out as Apple gets record shipments in the country

Apple achieved record shipments in the Indian smartphone market during the fourth quarter of 2023, capturing a significant 7% market share, according to Canalys research. This achievement demonstrates Apple's concerted efforts to increase its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing smartphone markets as per Hindustan Times.

Festive sales drive growth

From October to December, India experiences a flurry of festive celebrations, the most prominent of which is Diwali. Leveraging this opportune time, Apple strategically launched its latest iPhone 15 series, capitalizing on increased consumer spending during the holiday season. This move was critical in driving sales and increasing Apple's market share significantly.

According to the Canalys report, Indian smartphone vendors experienced strong demand during the festive quarter, with shipments reaching an impressive 3.89 crore units, representing a significant 20% year-on-year increase. Apple, through its enticing product offerings and strategic marketing initiatives, was able to carve out a significant portion of this burgeoning market, indicating a growing preference for the brand among Indian consumers.

Success of iPhone 15 series

The exceptional performance of Apple's iPhone 15 series was a standout feature of the company's success story in India during Q4 2023. These latest Apple offerings accounted for more than half of the company's shipments during the holiday shopping season. The appeal of the iPhone 15 series, combined with attractive promotional offers and discounts on previous-generation models such as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13, boosted Apple's sales and cemented its position in the Indian market.

Market dynamics and competition

Despite Apple's commendable performance, Samsung maintained its lead in the Indian smartphone market during Q4 2023, with a significant 20% market share. Xiaomi and Vivo finished second and third, demonstrating the fierce competition that exists in the Indian smartphone market. Other players, such as Realme and OPPO, contributed significantly to the market, demonstrating the industry's diversity and competitiveness.

Canalys forecasts a mid-single-digit growth rate for the Indian smartphone market in 2024. This growth is expected to be driven by factors such as 5G device affordability and the replacement cycle following the pandemic. However, vendors will most likely face challenges in managing rising material costs in the coming year.

Apple's record shipments and significant market share in India during the fourth quarter of 2023 demonstrate the company's growing presence and appeal in one of the world's biggest smartphone markets. Despite stiff competition from other industry players, Apple continues to make significant progress in the Indian smartphone landscape through strategic promotions and a compelling product lineup.

