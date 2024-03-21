Diablo 4 Season 4 will launch on May 14, 2024, according to Blizzard Entertainment, who has revealed that it will arrive later than anticipated. During the most recent episode of its Campfire Chat series, the company disclosed the timetable change.

Diablo 4 Season 4 now pushed back one month later

Due to the delay, the next round of dungeon-crawling content will now be released one month after the originally scheduled release date of April 16. It also implies that Season 3, Season of the Construct, will continue for an additional month. Adam Fletcher, the Diablo Community Lead, explained the change, stating that Blizzard would not be opening its next Public Test Realm (PTR) for Season 4 until April 2.

One week from now, on April 9, PTR will come to an end. The team wanted to make sure it had enough time to take into account and incorporate player input before diving headfirst into Season 4.

Fletcher explains the reason behind the delay

Fletcher said, "We're pushing it back a few weeks to ensure that we get all of the feedback from this PTR and we apply it to Season 4 to make sure that all of these new system changes are right and work for the community based on everyone’s feedback."

Players of Diablo 4 will soon notice a change in the in-game date for Season 4 due to the schedule update. Furthermore, this time around, PTR will only be accessible for PC Battle players. According to Fletcher, this enables the team to be "a little bit more agile," although they are currently looking into various strategies to get gamers access to PTR.

In addition to new items to aid buff out certain builds that required more care, Diablo 4 Season 3 offered class modifications to players. Given that Blizzard has promised an itemization overhaul that may alter how loot affects the overall experience, Season 4 of the game may be one of the largest ever.

In other news, on March 28 of next week, Blizzard will release Diablo 4 for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. This allows viewers to immerse themselves in Season 3 for an additional month before the release of Season 4. The eagerly anticipated ray-tracing update for PC gamers, on the other hand, should be available just two days sooner on March 26.

