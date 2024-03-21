Apple's next moves for Vision Pro; Job postings hint at launch in these countries

Apple appears to be preparing to launch its Vision Pro headset in Australia and Japan, potentially broadening the reach of its most recent innovation. Recent job postings discovered by AppleInsider point to the tech giant's plans for a global expansion of the Vision Pro, a move eagerly anticipated by enthusiasts worldwide as per AppleInsider.

Job listings point to expansion plans

AppleInsider discovered job postings for the position of Briefing Experience Specialist under the Sales and Business Development category in both Australia and Japan. These job postings suggest that Apple is actively looking for talent to help launch its Vision Pro in these key markets.

According to the report, such positions are typically filled within a month, indicating a possible launch date in late April or early May. This development follows Vision Pro's initial release in the United States on February 2, where it drew a lot of attention despite its high price tag of USD 3,499.

Global demand

The Vision Pro has seen incredible global demand, with international customers eagerly anticipating its arrival in their respective countries. Faced with the prospect of a delayed local launch, many enthusiasts have resorted to purchasing the headset in the United States and importing it back home, proving the product's popularity and demand.

Daniele, a keen observer credited by AppleInsider with spotting these job postings, provided useful insights into Apple's potential expansion strategy. The upcoming availability of Vision Pro in additional countries is expected to accelerate adoption and pave the way for improved app and content support and localization.

Product developments

The Vision Pro's expansion coincides with significant product developments and partnerships. Nvidia recently introduced a new software framework designed to integrate digital twin scenes with the Vision Pro's high-resolution displays. This collaboration promises to provide advanced 3D experiences, expanding the headset's capabilities.

Furthermore, code within the visionOS software platform suggests that Apple intends to add support for new languages to the Vision Pro's virtual keyboard. With 12 new languages planned for inclusion, including Chinese, Japanese, and Korean, there is much speculation about the headset's upcoming release in other countries.

This suggests that Apple plans to launch the Vision Pro in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United Kingdom in the near future, with Hong Kong and Taiwan also being considered. While unofficial, it provides some insight into Apple's potential headset rollout strategy.

Apple's roadmap

While Apple has not revealed specific rollout plans, industry analysts have provided insights into the company's roadmap. Ming-Chi Kuo, a prominent Apple analyst, predicted in January that the Vision Pro would be released internationally before the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is scheduled for June 2024.

With these developments on the horizon, Apple fans and tech enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting further announcements about the Vision Pro's global release. Stay tuned for updates as Apple continues to reshape the world of immersive technology.

