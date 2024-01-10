Gayle King marks 12th anniversary as co-anchor at CBS Mornings; dons her iconic yellow dress to celebrate

Gayle King is carrying on the tradition that dates back twelve years. On Tuesday, January 9, King celebrated her 12th anniversary on CBS Mornings by donning the identical color-block Alexandra Kramer dress in yellow and white that she wore on her first day, precisely twelve years ago.

As seasoned CBS Mornings watchers may already be aware, King has been doing this every year for the previous twelve years. King wears the now-famous yellow outfit on January 9 of each year to remember her time on the show.

She said, "I knew I wanted to wear yellow on my first day because it's my favorite color. 'I'm going to wait and see if I'm still here and then I'm going to wear it again.' 12 years later, here we are! Still psyched to be sitting here."

In addition, King was surprised to receive a video package including well-wishes from other individuals she had previously interviewed, such as Serena Williams, Billy Crystal, Barbra Streisand, Robert De Niro, Ed Sheeran, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles, and Cassie Kelly.

Looking back at King's lengthy TV career, it seems like she has no intention of retiring. In April 2023, during TheGrio's Washington D.C. Gala, King accepted the Journalist Icon Award and stated that she had no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

Gayle King's career

Gayle's career took off beginning as a production assistant at Baltimore's WJZ-TV. She went on to work as a general assignment reporter and weekend anchor for Kansas City, Missouri's WDAF-TV.

She started working as a news anchor at Hartford, Connecticut's WFSB in 1981 and did so for an astounding eighteen years. In the course of the show's 25-season run, she made 141 appearances as a special correspondent for The Oprah Winfrey Show.

The C.B.S. network morning program C.B.S. Mornings helped King gain widespread recognition. Serving as editor-at-large for "O, The Oprah Magazine," King is famous for her friendship with Oprah Winfrey. According to Time magazine King was named one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2019.

