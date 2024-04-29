In 2024, one of the most important questions is how Apple will incorporate artificial intelligence into the upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. Analysts and members of the public have been hunched over laptops since the release of the iPhone 15, attempting to predict when Apple will fully embrace artificial intelligence. Notably, Apple avoided the term artificial intelligence in favor of machine learning until recently.

To prevent losses to its iPhone business, Apple could no longer disregard this revolutionary technology. From the amount of activity surrounding the topic occurring throughout the company, it is already pretty evident that Apple is heavily invested in artificial intelligence.

Apple's to reportedly roll out iPhone 16 AI-powered phones

Apple has contributed eight substantial language models to the Hugging Face Hub, an online platform for open-source artificial intelligence applications. Applications that use generative AI process inputs go through as many iterations as required to find an appropriate solution using LLMs as datasets.



More data is accessible, the greater the LLM, and it is not unexpected that those data sets were initially created as online services that could be accessed on the cloud. A drive has been made to develop LLMs that use as little data as possible to operate on mobile devices. This calls for new methods in software development, but it will also put pressure on the hardware to provide more efficient processing.

System-on-chip packages tailored for generative AI are available from chip makers specializing in Android, including Qualcomm, Samsung, and MediaTek. To enable more AI operations to occur on this year's iPhone 16 family rather than in the cloud, Apple is anticipated to follow suit with the next generation of Axx CPUs.

AI features to be available on iPhone 16 through iOS 18

With the release of iOS 18, AI will be available on the iPhone 16, and its capabilities will be further enhanced by the A18 chip. It runs artificial intelligence using an improved neural engine. Also, all older compatible models, including as the iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and so on, will support iOS 18 when it launches.

However, even though the iPhone 16 will probably have AI features, previous iPhone models will still be able to access it through the Internet because their outdated chips won't be able to manage the load. With their AI-powered image editors, Google and Samsung smartphones have surpassed Apple in this area. Though not much is known about it yet, it has just been rumored that Apple has partnered with a business to work on this project.

