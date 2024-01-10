Tom Cruise signs partnership deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to produce and star in the film: Details inside

Tom Cruise and the heads of Warner Bros. Discovery movie studios, Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy will collaborate to develop and produce original and franchise theatrical pictures featuring the actor, which will be a new strategic alliance that was facilitated by Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav.

What is the new partnership between Tom Cruise and Warner Bros. Discovery?

The timeless action star and Warner Bros. Discovery inked a new agreement for the development and production of theatrical motion pictures. According to the company's press statement announcing the arrangement, Cruise will star in a mix of original projects and franchise material in these films. In what is being referred to as a new “strategic partnership,” offices for Cruise and his production firm will be located on the Warner Bros. Discovery lot in Burbank.

For David Zaslav, the guy who hired Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, who assumed leadership of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group in 2022 and have been striving to revitalize the studio, it's a coup. Cruise has projects at other studios including Universal and Paramount, so the agreement is neither exclusive nor a typical first-look agreement.

The actor is free to produce films for other studios, but Warner Bros. is hoping that he can produce the kind of internationally successful blockbusters that would inspire sequels and boost the studio's earnings. While Cruise has previously worked with Warner Bros., it has been a decade since his appearance in the studio's Edge of Tomorrow.

Joining hands with WBD offers Cruise more protection during a period of significant upheaval for Hollywood's traditional film studios, some of whom are being forced to reevaluate the hundreds of millions of dollars spent on franchise tentpoles. This includes Paramount, which WBD is one of the possible buyers for if it is sold in the next year or two.

This new cooperation between WBD and Cruise represents a sort of homecoming, albeit no specific projects have been disclosed as of yet. This year's original and franchise theatrical pictures helped put the actor on the map. Among his Warners credits are Edge of Tomorrow, Rock of Ages, Magnolia, Eyes Wide Shut, Interview With the Vampire, and Risky Business.

