On Sunday night, a massive and blazing fire broke out at an apartment complex in Randolph, Massachusetts, leading to widespread evacuations and police and town officials issuing warnings about low water pressure and smoke in the vicinity. The Randolph Fire Department responded quickly to the massive fire at the multi-residence property.

What caused the fire?

The enormous fire's cause was unknown. It was unclear whether everyone made it through the evacuation without incident or whether the fire caused any injuries. Videos posted online from the incident showed firemen fighting a massive fire that consumed the entire complex edifice.

Randolph Fire: One person was injured and 80 without a home

NBC10 Boston was informed by the acting fire chief that there were several collapses, involving the walls and roof. The fire chief stated that one individual was hurt when he jumped from a balcony on the second level to the ground. He had minor burns and was brought to the hospital.

The fire chief stated that the building was destroyed and that over 80 people were left without a place to live because there were no sprinklers inside. The intersection of Highland Avenue, Highland Glen Drive, and Bridle Path Circle was advised to be avoided by the Randolph police. Additionally, they warned locals that there might be more smoke in the downtown area.

According to authorities, the American Red Cross had set up camp at the Randolph Intergenerational Community Center, which is situated at 128 Pleasant Street, to help those who have been displaced by the fire. The Red Cross reports that the fire damaged 33 apartments. Canton was among the adjacent towns' firefighters who raced to the spot to offer help. Regarding the fire's potential cause, nothing is known. The fire marshal is still investigating the incident.

