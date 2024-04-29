Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport to construct world’s largest terminal; Mohammed bin Rashid gives green light to ambitious plan

Dubai's aviation landscape is about to undergo a monumental transformation after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the construction of a groundbreaking new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, as per Government of Dubai Media Office.

His Highness reviewed and approved the strategic plan for this ambitious project, marking a significant step forward in Dubai's journey to become a global aviation hub.

Massive capacity to redefine air travel

Once completed, the new terminal will be the world's largest, with a staggering 260 million passengers per year. With an estimated cost of AED 128 billion, this project shows Dubai's unwavering efforts towards revolutionizing the aviation industry and improving its infrastructure to meet the changing needs of global travelers.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed stated the strategy of this endeavor, "Al Maktoum International Airport will have the world's largest capacity, accommodating up to 260 million passengers. It will be five times the size of the current Dubai International Airport, and all operations will be relocated there in the coming years."

Visionary leadership paves the way

The approval of the designs for the new terminal shows Sheikh Mohammed's visionary leadership, which envisions Dubai as the pinnacle of connectivity and progress in the global aviation landscape.

Sheikh Mohammed, accompanied by key dignitaries such as His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

"We are building a new project for future generations, ensuring continuous and stable development for our children and their children in turn," His Highness stated, stressing Dubai's long-term vision for aviation.

A glimpse into the future of aviation

The new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport will not only change the scale of airport operations but will also be a symbol of innovation and technological advancement in the aviation industry.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation said, "The new airport, which will ultimately be over five times the size of Dubai International, will prepare the ground for the next 40 years of anticipated growth in Dubai's aviation sector."

With cutting-edge technologies and state-of-the-art facilities, the terminal aims to improve the passenger experience while also setting new efficiency and sustainability standards.

Economic implications and sustainability goals

Beyond its significance in aviation, the construction of the new passenger terminal has enormous economic potential for Dubai. "The development of this new airport will be an integral part of Dubai's economy and a major contributor to the Dubai Economic Agenda," Al Zaffin stated, citing the project's estimated workforce and residential requirements.

Furthermore, the project's design and implementation prioritize sustainability, which aligns with the UAE's vision for a greener future. Suzanne Al Anani, CEO of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects stated that "Al Maktoum International will strongly contribute to mitigate environmental emissions, aligning with the UAE's vision for a sustainably built environment."

