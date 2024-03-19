LinkedIn Ventures Into Gaming: Social Media Platform Decides To Enhance User Engagement By Introducing Games

LinkedIn, renowned as the go-to platform for professional networking and job hunts, is about to undergo a fascinating transformation. The Microsoft-owned social media giant is gearing up to introduce games to its repertoire, aiming to spice up user experiences and foster deeper connections among its members.

Expanding beyond the norm

In a move echoing similar endeavors by social media titans like Facebook and YouTube, LinkedIn is poised to roll out an array of puzzle-based games within its platform.

TechCrunch's recent scoop unveiled three intriguing titles in the pipeline- Queens, Inference, and Crossclimb. These games are anticipated to inject a dose of amusement into the LinkedIn ecosystem, potentially paving the way for more engaging conversations and interactions among users.

A glimpse into the future

While LinkedIn has confirmed its foray into gaming, specific details regarding the launch timeline and game genres remain under wraps.

However, hints suggest these games might be integrated into LinkedIn's premium subscription package.

This strategic move could not only enhance user engagement but also bolster the platform's revenue streams following the recent disclosure of a staggering $1.7 billion in premium subscription revenue for the year 2023.

Moreover, findings by app researcher Nima Owji hint at an intriguing feature within these games: the potential to rank companies based on their employees' gaming scores.

Screenshots shared on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) showcase puzzle-based games such as Blueprint, Queens, and Crossclimb.

This indicates LinkedIn's innovative approach to merging professional networking with gaming dynamics.

Following the footsteps of giants

LinkedIn's venture into gaming follows a trend observed among its social media counterparts. YouTube, for instance, recently introduced Playables, a curated collection of over 30 arcade games exclusively available to premium subscribers.

This convergence of social media and gaming underscores a broader shift towards diversification and innovation within the digital landscape as platforms strive to capture and retain user attention in an increasingly competitive market.

As LinkedIn prepares to embrace this new chapter in its evolution, the integration of gaming promises to revolutionize the platform's user experience, offering a blend of professional networking and recreational engagement like never before.

