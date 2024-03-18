On a recent trek on Wales' Hay Bluff, a hiker from Wales discovered a silver monolith. It was in the muddy section of the Powys uplands that Craig Muir found the ten-foot-tall building during his trip.

Craig Muir discovers a monolith while trekking

Craig Muir believed he was experiencing a close encounter with the third type when he saw an object while trekking to the top of a hill. Though supposedly not a UFO, the gleaming silver monolith in a muddy Powys upland was eerily mysterious.

"When I first saw it, I was a bit taken aback as it looked like some sort of a UFO. It seemed like a very fine metallic [material], almost like a surgical steel. The steel structure was almost 10ft long and looked perfectly leveled and steady, despite the weather being windy.”

Conspiracy theorists conjectured that aliens might be responsible for the monoliths that started to appear in 2020 all over the planet, including the Isle of Wight, Romania, and the Utah desert. Given that the Hay Bluff hill cannot be reached by vehicle, Muir speculated that it was either taken by a group of individuals or dropped by the helicopter exactly where it was supposed to be.

"It didn’t seem like it was chucked in there, instead it has been accurately put in the ground,” he told PA Media. “However, there were no obvious tracks around it and one would think that there would be a lot of mess around it, but there wasn’t."

To far, no one has come forward to take credit for the Welsh monolith, which is similar to the one in Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey.

This most recent monolith, which is an enormous, upright stone formation, resembles one that was discovered four years ago on Compton Beach on the Isle of Wight. It was similarly reported to be about ten feet tall. When state wildlife authorities were helping to count bighorn sheep from a helicopter, they noticed the first monolith ever reported in Utah.

The Utah Bureau of Land Management eventually demolished the 10–12 foot building that had been hidden in a red rock cove. In 2020, the constructions in the US were credited to an unidentified organization known as The Most Famous Artist.

