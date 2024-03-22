Nestle USA recalls Starbucks metallic mugs due to burn injuries; Deets here

Nestle USA recalls Starbucks-branded metallic mugs due to reports of burn injuries. If you bought one of these mugs between November 2023 and January 2024, here are the details of the recall.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Mar 22, 2024  |  11:30 AM IST |  492
(Image Courtesy: Wikimedia commons)
Key Highlight
  • Nestle USA recalls over 440,000 Starbucks metallic mugs due to many burn injuries reports
  • Affected products were sold as holiday gifts between November 2023 and January 2024

Nestle USA has issued a recall for more than 440,000 Starbucks-branded metallic mugs sold as holiday gifts between November 2023 and January 2024, in response to numerous burn injury complaints as per CNN. The decision follows reports of the mugs overheating and cracking, which could result in burns and other injuries. 

Incidents prompt recall 

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall, revealing that Nestle USA took the action after receiving customer feedback. The CPSC reported 12 cases of mugs overheating or breaking, resulting in 10 injuries. These injuries included severe burns, blisters on fingers or hands, and a cut that required medical attention. 

Affected products and retailers 

The recalled Starbucks-branded gift sets were sold for around $10, $13, or $20 at major retailers including Walmart, Target, and Nexcom, the military retail outlet. The sets had four variations: 

  • Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug 
  • Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs 
  • Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug 
  • Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug 

These sets included ceramic mugs with a metallic coating in sizes ranging from 11 to 16 oz. 

How to get refunds 

Customers who purchased the affected gift sets should stop using them immediately. They can return the sets to the place of purchase or contact Nestle USA for a full refund. Nestle USA has provided a straightforward procedure for obtaining refunds. 

  • Visit Nestle USA's website and navigate to the contact page. 
  • Scroll down to "Leave Us a Message" and click on "Complaint." 
  • Select "Recall" from the drop-down menu. 
  • Attach a photo of the mug or provide the gift set identifier code, located on the bottom of the cup. 
  • Complete the form and submit it. 

Notably, customers do not need to provide a receipt to get a full refund. 


Consumer safety reminder 

As the recall continues, the CPSC advises consumers to stop using the recalled mugs immediately. With safety in mind, it is critical that those who purchased these Starbucks metallic mugs take immediate action, either by returning them to the retailer or contacting Nestle USA for a refund. 

This recall underscores the importance of product safety and the rapid response required to address potential hazards. By following the outlined steps, consumers can ensure their safety and help prevent future incidents involving these Starbucks metallic mugs. 

Know more about Nestle USA's Starbucks metallic mug recall:

Why is Nestle USA recalling Starbucks metallic mugs?
Nestle USA is recalling these mugs due to reports of burn injuries. The mugs have been found to overheat and crack, posing a risk of burns and other injuries.
Do I need to provide a receipt to get a refund?
No, you do not need to provide a receipt to receive a refund. Simply follow the instructions on Nestle USA's website to initiate the refund process.
