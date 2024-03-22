Nestle USA recalls Starbucks metallic mugs due to burn injuries; Deets here

Nestle USA has issued a recall for more than 440,000 Starbucks-branded metallic mugs sold as holiday gifts between November 2023 and January 2024, in response to numerous burn injury complaints as per CNN. The decision follows reports of the mugs overheating and cracking, which could result in burns and other injuries.

Incidents prompt recall

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall, revealing that Nestle USA took the action after receiving customer feedback. The CPSC reported 12 cases of mugs overheating or breaking, resulting in 10 injuries. These injuries included severe burns, blisters on fingers or hands, and a cut that required medical attention.

Affected products and retailers

The recalled Starbucks-branded gift sets were sold for around $10, $13, or $20 at major retailers including Walmart, Target, and Nexcom, the military retail outlet. The sets had four variations:

Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug

Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs

Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug

Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug

These sets included ceramic mugs with a metallic coating in sizes ranging from 11 to 16 oz.

How to get refunds

Customers who purchased the affected gift sets should stop using them immediately. They can return the sets to the place of purchase or contact Nestle USA for a full refund. Nestle USA has provided a straightforward procedure for obtaining refunds.

Visit Nestle USA's website and navigate to the contact page.

Scroll down to "Leave Us a Message" and click on "Complaint."

Select "Recall" from the drop-down menu.

Attach a photo of the mug or provide the gift set identifier code, located on the bottom of the cup.

Complete the form and submit it.

Notably, customers do not need to provide a receipt to get a full refund.

Consumer safety reminder

As the recall continues, the CPSC advises consumers to stop using the recalled mugs immediately. With safety in mind, it is critical that those who purchased these Starbucks metallic mugs take immediate action, either by returning them to the retailer or contacting Nestle USA for a refund.

This recall underscores the importance of product safety and the rapid response required to address potential hazards. By following the outlined steps, consumers can ensure their safety and help prevent future incidents involving these Starbucks metallic mugs.

