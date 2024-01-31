Starbucks joins 'love is in the air' fever ahead of Valentine's Day; adds new pink drinks to menu

As Valentine's Day approaches, Starbucks adds a touch of romance to the menu with two new pink drinks as per PEOPLE. Let's look at the names and flavors of these delectable treats that are sure to make your hearts flutter.

Introducing the Cupid Cream Shaken Tea and Cupid Frappuccino

Starbucks is known for its seasonal offerings, and Valentine's Day is no exception. The coffee giant is introducing two new pink drinks: the Cupid Cream Shaken Tea and the Cupid Frappuccino. These drinks are intended to capture the essence of love through their vibrant colors and delectable flavors.

The Cupid Cream Shaken Tea is a refreshing choice for those seeking a lighter, tea-based beverage. Infused with cream and a little bit of sweetness, this shaken tea is ideal for a romantic afternoon stroll or an evening spent by the fire.

Meanwhile, the Cupid Frappuccino is a more lavish treat for those who want something extravagant. This frappuccino is a sensory delight, featuring a layer of rich chocolate and soft whipped cream. Whether for a midday pick-me-up or as a post-dinner dessert, the Cupid Frappuccino will satisfy any sweet tooth.

The inspiration behind the names

But why did Starbucks select the names 'Cupid Cream' and 'Cupid' for the two Valentine's Day beverages? According to the company, the names were chosen to evoke feelings of romance and joy while also paying tribute to the legendary figure of Cupid, the mischievous love god.

Starbucks hopes that naming these drinks after Cupid, will capture the spirit of Valentine's Day and instill a sense of enchantment in its customers. Whether sipping a Cupid Cream Shaken Tea with someone special or treating yourself to a Cupid Frappuccino, these beverages are intended to evoke feelings of joy and romance.

Pink perfection: Crafting the perfect Valentine's Day drink

Creating the perfect Valentine's Day drink is a difficult task, but Starbucks knows the art of blending unique flavors and vibrant colors to perfection. The Cupid Cream Shaken Tea and Cupid Frappuccino are the outcome of months of experimentation and refinement by Starbucks' beverage experts, who work tirelessly to ensure that each sip is as delicious as the last.

From choosing the best ingredients to perfecting the look of the beverage, every detail is carefully considered to create a drink that captures the essence of Valentine's Day. These beverages' vibrant pink hues are sure to catch the eye, and their lavish flavors will leave your taste buds tingling with joy.

Spreading love around the globe

Starbucks' Valentine's Day offerings are sure to be popular in North America, but the company is also spreading love around the world with its pink beverages. Starbucks stores around the world, from China to Japan to Europe, will be serving their own unique Valentine's Day drinks, ensuring that people everywhere can celebrate love and romance.

Starbucks locations in Latin America and the Caribbean will serve their own pink drinks, bringing color to that region's Valentine's Day celebrations. This Valentine's Day, Starbucks customers all over the world can raise a glass to love and happiness, whether they're drinking a Cupid Cream Shaken Tea in Tokyo or a Cupid Frappuccino in Paris.

