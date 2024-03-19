Rio de Janeiro Heat Wave: Scorching temperature breaks weather records as city sizzles at unprecedented 62.3 degrees celsius

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is experiencing an unprecedented heat wave, with temperatures reaching 62.3 degrees Celsius, a new record as per Barron’s. Weather authorities have described this scorching heatwave as the most intense in a decade, leaving residents and visitors sweltering under the relentless sun.

The heat index, which measures how a temperature feels when humidity is factored in, reached an all-time high, breaking all previous records.

Record high heat wave hits Western Rio

The heatwave's peak hit western Rio at 09H 55 local time, according to the Alerta Rio weather system. This record high of 62.3°C is the highest temperature since Alerta Rio began recording such data in 2014. As the temperatures rose, iconic beaches such as Ipanema and Copacabana became hotspots, attracting crowds looking for relief from the oppressive heat.

Despite the scorching temperatures, concerns about the escalating climate crisis and its impact on urban areas are growing. Raquel Correia, a 49-year-old administrative assistant in central Rio, expressed her concerns, saying, "I am very afraid it will get worse because the population is increasing a lot and deforestation is very high due to the increase in housing."

Climate crisis at the forefront

Rio's heatwave coincides with extreme weather patterns wreaking havoc across Brazil as per Barron’s. In the south of the country, torrential rains and storms have caused significant disruption, with more inclement weather expected in the coming days.

Advertisement

"The week will be of very high risk in the center-south of Brazil due to intense rains and storms. The most worrisome system is a very intense cold front that will arrive with torrential rains and possible gales," MetSul issued a warning on Sunday regarding a severe cold front that could bring heavy rain and gales.

As Rio de Janeiro deals with the aftermath of this scorching heatwave, the importance of addressing climate change and implementing mitigation measures becomes more apparent. With record-breaking temperatures and extreme weather events becoming more common, collective action to combat the climate crisis has never been more important.

Rio's recent heatwave reminds us of the challenges posed by climate change, as well as the importance of taking swift and decisive action to ensure our planet's future.

ALSO READ: Who owns SpaceVIP? Find out as luxury travel firm is set to host historic space dining event with Michelin-Star chef