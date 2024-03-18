Who owns SpaceVIP? Find out as luxury travel firm is set to host historic space dining event with Michelin-Star chef

SpaceVIP, a luxury space travel company, has made waves with the announcement of the first-ever space dining experience, which will feature a Michelin-starred chef as per the Republic World. But who exactly is behind this ground-breaking venture?

Founders Roman Chiporuka and Eddie Miller

Roman Chiporuka and Eddie Miller founded SpaceVIP in early 2021. With the goal of providing an unparalleled experience for food and space enthusiasts, the duo set out on a journey to elevate gourmet dining to new heights.

Rasmus Munk, a Danish chef known for his innovative approach to cuisine, will direct the culinary experience for this historic space dining event. Munk, who is currently the head chef at Denmark's Alchemist, a two-Michelin-starred restaurant, uses his expertise to create a menu unlike any other.

The space dining experience

Guests aboard SpaceVIP's spacecraft will take a six-hour journey 100,000 feet above sea level. They will dine amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the Earth's curvature, watching the sunrise while indulging in Munk's expertly crafted dishes.

Speaking about the experience, Munk expressed his hopes for the menu, saying, "I want the dishes to be innovative like the journey itself, with aerogel-inspired food and encapsulated aroma among the ideas."

SpaceVIP's vision

Despite the high cost of nearly USD 500,000 per ticket, interest in the inaugural trip has been overwhelming. Munk expressed surprise at the level of interest, saying, "We're aware that it's an expensive first journey. But this is, after all, the first launch with these food experiences on board."

Founder Roman Chiporuka emphasized the company's commitment to making space travel accessible. "Many people are excited about this experience," Chiporuka said. "We have limited seats, but we're confident we'll fill them soon."

SpaceVIP's future plans

Looking ahead, SpaceVIP intends to organize more trips and eventually lower the price so that a wider audience can participate in this incredible adventure. The spacecraft, built by Space Perspective, promises a smooth journey that requires no special training or equipment for passengers.

In a statement, SpaceVIP emphasized the availability of their space balloon technology, developed in collaboration with NASA, as an alternative to traditional rocket launches. Test flights will begin in April, paving the way for the launch of the space dining experience in 2025.

