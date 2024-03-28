Senator Joseph I. Lieberman of Connecticut, a four-term member of Congress, passed away on Wednesday in Manhattan. He was Vice President Al Gore's Democratic running mate in the 2000 presidential contest, which was won by George W. Bush and Dick Cheney when the Supreme Court stopped a Florida ballot recount.

Lieberman's family issues statement

According to a statement from his family, the cause was fall-related problems. According to his brother-in-law Ary Freilich, Mr. Lieberman passed away at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Upper Manhattan after falling at his Riverdale, Bronx, home. Amidst his passing, let's learn more about her spouse, Hadassah Freilich.

Who is Joseph Lieberman's wife?

Hadassah Freilich Lieberman was born on March 28, 1948, in Prague, Czechoslovakia. In 1966, she completed her diploma from Gardner High School. In 1970, Freilich graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Arts in Government and Dramatics. The following year, she earned an MA in International Relations from Northeastern University. She worked as a senior program officer at the National Research Council, a director of Policy, Planning, and Communications at Pfizer, and a research analyst at Lehman Brothers.

She contributed to the advancement of international understanding, nonprofit organization support, educational standards, and health-related issues. She has held positions on numerous national nonprofit boards and councils. She is still outspoken about a wide range of topics, such as enhancing the health of women, lowering barriers for immigrants, and the difficulty of taking care of elderly parents.

She was employed by APCO Associates, a lobbying firm that represents four significant pharmaceutical companies in addition to several pharmaceutical and healthcare corporations. In addition, She also held the positions of Honorary Board Member for the Society for Women's Health Research and Chairman of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society's Ambassador's Ball.

Hadassah Freilich married Joseph Lieberman in 1982. In 2000, she actively participated in her husband's vice presidential campaign, traveling the country to make campaign visits. During Labor Day Weekend, she appeared with Tipper Gore and Dick Cheney at Chicago's Taste of Polonia.

