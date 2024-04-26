Who is Mint Butterfield? 16-Year-Old Child of Billionaire Slack Cofounder Reported Missing After 'Running Away’

Mint Butterfield, the 16-year-old child of billionaire Slack cofounder Stewart Butterfield, has gone missing after allegedly running away. The Marin County Sheriff's Office reported that Mint was last seen on Sunday, April 21, in Bolinas, California, as per the San Francisco Standard.

The authorities posted a public notice on Nextdoor, revealing that Mint was reported missing on Monday, April 22, at 8:30 a.m. They said Mint was last seen around 10 p.m. on April 21 in Bolinas.

Description and search efforts

Authorities described Mint as 5'0 tall, weighing 100 lbs., with brown/reddish curly hair and pierced brows. Mint was reportedly dressed in a black sweatshirt, flannel pajama pants, and black boots, and she may have been carrying a gray suitcase. Deputy K. Walther of the Marin County Sheriff's Office stated that Mint is believed to have fled to the San Francisco area.

Despite efforts to locate Mint, the Marin County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for information on the case. However, Sgt. Adam Schermerhorn told the San Francisco Chronicle that they are working with San Francisco Police Department detectives to locate the teen.

Concerns have been raised about Mint's safety, particularly given their history of substance abuse and previous sightings in the Tenderloin area, which is approximately 30 miles from Bolinas.

Stewart Butterfield and Caterina Fake

Mint Butterfield's parents are Stewart Butterfield and Caterina Fake. Fake, who lives in San Francisco, reported Mint's disappearance on April 22. Fake and Butterfield founded Flickr in 2004, which was later sold to Yahoo in 2005. The couple got divorced in 2008. Stewart Butterfield co-founded Slack and left the company in 2022 after Salesforce acquired it for $28 billion.

As the search for Mint Butterfield continues, authorities and his family are urging anyone with information about their whereabouts to come forward. The disappearance of a teenager, particularly one from a high-profile family, has received a great deal of attention.

The history and circumstances surrounding Mint's disappearance heighten concerns about their well-being. The collaboration of law enforcement agencies and the community is critical to Mint's safe return home.

