Who Is Isabella Maria DeLuca? Know More About The Social Media Influencer Charged In Connection To Capitol Riot

Isabella Maria DeLuca, a well-known figure in conservative circles on social media, has found herself in hot water with federal charges related to the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The 24-year-old influencer, with over 333,000 followers on X, was apprehended in California last Friday, following more than three years of investigation into the events that transpired during the Capitol chaos.

Allegations and charges

According to court documents, DeLuca stands accused of participating in the breach of the Capitol and aiding in the removal of a stolen table from the premises through a broken window.

The table, as alleged by federal authorities, was subsequently utilized in an assault against law enforcement officers guarding the Lower West Terrace Tunnel.

Evidence and social media activity

Footage obtained by the FBI reportedly shows DeLuca entering the Capitol's conference rooms through the aforementioned broken window, where she allegedly facilitated the transfer of the table.

Additionally, images captured DeLuca in restricted areas within the Capitol on the day of the breach.

DeLuca faces charges including theft of government property, disorderly conduct, and entering a restricted area, all classified as misdemeanors.

Notably, her social media activity following the events of January 6 has also come under scrutiny, with court documents citing posts where she recounted being Maced during the riot and expressed sentiments justifying the breach.

Response and legal proceedings

Despite her legal predicament, DeLuca remains active on social media, thanking her supporters for their messages and sharing a legal defense fund. She has received close to $1,800 in contributions towards her defense as of Monday night.

DeLuca's background includes internships with former Representative Lee Zeldin and Representative Paul Gosar, as well as employment with the Gold Institute for International Strategy, which has since severed ties with her.

She is among the 1,300 individuals facing charges in connection to the Capitol attack, marking a significant development in the ongoing fallout from one of the darkest episodes in recent American history.

