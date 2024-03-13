The Picasso Museum in Paris is making a change to its permanent collection by creating a dedicated space for Françoise Gilot's work. This move aims to highlight Gilot's artistic talent and showcase her individuality beyond her association with Picasso. Cécile Debray, the head of the museum, expressed in a statement that it is about time Gilot receives the recognition she deserves as an artist.

After a protracted and tumultuous relationship, Pablo Picasso informed the artist Françoise Gilot that she would be nothing without him and proceeded to ruin her career. Gilot subsequently remembered what her ex-boyfriend had said to her: "You imagine people will be interested in you? They won’t ever, really, just for yourself … It will only be a kind of curiosity they will have about a person whose life touched mine so intimately.”

Following their split, Picasso and his connected friends in France's intellectual and artistic circles launched what she called a war on her, ultimately compelling her to flee France and relocate to the US, where she rebuilt her life and career and painted until she died in 2023 at the age of 101.

According to reports, Gilot's current display at the Picasso Museum will cover many decades of her creative career, from her close association with the Réalités Nouvelles group to the great totemic compositions of the 'emblematic paintings' of the 1980s.

Who was Francoise Gilot?

Françoise Gaime Gilot was born in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, on November 26, 1921, and passed away on June 6, 2023. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from the University of Paris in 1938, and an English degree in 1939 from the University of Cambridge. In Paris in 1943, Gilot held her first painting show.

She was a renowned French painter and artist, particularly in watercolor and ceramics. Her memoir, Life with Picasso, was a best-seller. More than a dozen prestigious museums have displayed Gilot's artwork, including the permanent collections of the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Gilot's career spanned an amazing eight decades, beginning when she made her mark in the post-war milieu of artists that reinvented the European cultural scene. Inquiring into the domains of mythology, symbolism, and memory power, Gilot's work freely and spontaneously addresses difficult philosophical concepts.

In addition, Gilot is famous for her romantic relationship with Pablo Picasso and her subsequent marriage with Jonas Salk, the American scientist responsible for creating the first effective polio vaccine.

