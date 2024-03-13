TikTok ban in US: Everything about bill that will decide fate of social media giant in the country

Lawmakers in the United States are preparing for a crucial vote tonight that could decide the fate of TikTok, the popular social media app in the country. The Biden administration supports a new bill that effectively bans the app, citing concerns about foreign influence, particularly from China, as per the Washington Post.

The proposed legislation, known as the "Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act," has bipartisan support and is expected to pass the United States House of Representatives with a large majority.

Why lawmakers are concerned about TikTok

Lawmakers from both parties have long expressed concern about TikTok's Chinese ownership and the potential risks to national security. The primary concern is that Chinese authorities may compel ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to hand over data on the app's millions of American users.

There are also concerns that the app will be used by the Chinese government to suppress content that is critical of Beijing. Despite TikTok's assurances that it has not shared US user data with Chinese authorities, lawmakers and security officials continue to express concern.

Previous attempts to ban TikTok

TikTok has previously faced scrutiny in the United States. Former President Donald Trump attempted to ban the app via executive order in 2020, but the courts ultimately blocked his efforts.

The Biden administration revoked Trump's executive order while continuing to assess the platform's potential risks through the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Last year, federal lawmakers' efforts to enact nationwide bans were stalled due to lobbying from TikTok and its supporters, which included influencers and small businesses.

TikTok users react to the latest bill

As the US House prepares to vote on the TikTok ban bill, app users are organizing to express their concerns. TikTok sent out notifications to some users, encouraging them to contact their representatives and oppose the proposed legislation.

However, lawmakers have criticized TikTok's efforts, calling them an "intimidation campaign." Despite TikTok's claims of a potential "total ban," lawmakers insist that the bill's goal is to ensure that the app is not controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

If the TikTok ban bill is signed into law and ByteDance does not divest from the app, TikTok may face a nationwide ban in the United States. Such a ban would have serious consequences for small businesses that use the platform for marketing and e-commerce, as well as social media influencers who rely on it for revenue.

While the legislation is intended to address national security concerns, its implementation may have far-reaching consequences for millions of TikTok users across the country.

