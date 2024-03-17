Who was Shigeichi Negishi? Man who invented modern karaoke machine passes away at 100

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

Shigeichi Negishi, the Japanese entrepreneur who invented the modern karaoke machine, is no more. He passed away at the age of 100, as per the Wall Street Journal. He was born in Tokyo, and his introduction to the world of karaoke began in 1967 with a simple concept. Negishi ran an electronics company and enjoyed singing. This passion inspired him to invent the first karaoke machine.

The Sparko Box

Negishi's invention, known as the Sparko Box, was inspired after a coworker teased him about his singing. Negishi was determined to improve his performances and devised a device that could play music alongside singers.

He collaborated with an engineer to assemble a microphone, speaker, and tape deck. They tried it by singing along to Yoshio Kodama's song Mujo no Yume (The Heartless Dream).

Negishi was determined to spread the Sparko Box around the world, seeing it as a fun addition to establishments such as bars, restaurants, and hotels. His daughter recalled and told the Wall Street Journal, “I still remember how shocked and thrilled all of us were hearing our voices come out of the speaker.” Despite initial difficulties, he sold approximately 8,000 devices.

Surprisingly, Negishi never bothered to patent his invention because he was more concerned with the happiness it brought to people than with the money it generated.

Advertisement

Impact and global reach

Even though Negishi's Sparko Box had a rough start, it laid the groundwork for something big. It set the stage for karaoke to become a global phenomenon. Interestingly, another inventor, Daisuke Inoue, is usually credited with inventing the karaoke machine. However, Negishi's Sparko Box predates Inoue's invention by several years.

Negishi's influence can still be felt today among all those who enjoy karaoke. Even though he was unconcerned about fame or money, his invention altered the way we enjoy music.

“He felt a lot of pride in seeing his idea evolve into a culture of having fun through song around the world,” his daughter stated. Negishi has left an indelible mark on popular culture, influencing how generations of people interact with music.

Shigeichi Negishi's family mourns his death, remembering him not only as a pioneering inventor, but also as a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His impact on the music and entertainment industries will be felt for many years to come.

ALSO READ: Who was Tzane Janelidze? All about Greek fitness influencer as he dies in tragic accident while filming content