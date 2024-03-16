TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Giorgi "Tzane" Janelidze, a fitness influencer, passed away on Wednesday after falling into a ravine while in Italy shooting social media content.

Later, his travel partner and friend Chris Kogias confirmed his demise. He wrote, "Tzane is no longer with us. He left us yesterday afternoon during the trip we made to Italy. Please pray with us for his soul to rest in peace."

How did Tzane Janelidze pass away?

The incident happened while the 23-year-old was visiting Roghudi Vecchio, Calabria, an ancient mountain village that was abandoned in the 1970s as a result of a catastrophic flood. He slipped and fell into the ravine while standing on a balcony without a guardrail.

Firefighters rushed to the site, but their efforts to resuscitate him were in vain. Because of the ravine's depth, helicopters were eventually asked to rescue his body. His body was later brought to the town of Saline Joniche and given to the police there.

Who was Tzane Janelidze?

Janelidze, who was raised in Greece and was born in Georgia, has amassed more than 100,000 Instagram followers. He posted a video of himself with a bag of his protein powder—which he co-founded with fellow influencer "Dream Greek"—with his fans in his latest post.

Janelidze’s girlfriend Elena Margariti wrote in an Instagram story, "The most beautiful person inside and out, the biggest adventure I’ve ever had with someone. With my man, my whole life. Many dreams, a home together, through our difficulties, through our joys, and we made it, us against all odds. So unfairly, so early. I love you so much. We will meet again. My Tzitsi.”

ALSO READ: Who is Sima Sistani? WeightWatchers CEO sends memo to employees amidst Oprah Winfrey exit and company's stock crash