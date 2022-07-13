Kajol EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW on Oscars, 25 Years of Gupt: 'It was easier for a film to be a HIT in 90s'

Kajol opens up about her iconic hriller, Gupt, completing 25 years of its release. The actress also opened about about the evolution of stardom through the decades, the role of social media in diluting the impact, her golden run at the box office and also explains why it was easier for a film to be a hit in the 90s. Kajol also spoke about the iconic music from the 90s and if the industry is falling short on the music front in today's time. She also expressed gratitude to be invited by the OSCARs to be a part of their committee. Watch Video