BLACKPINK's Jump music video 'broke the internet': Know how they gained more likes than views on YouTube

BLACKPINK's eagerly awaited comeback finally arrived on July 11 with the release of their new single, Jump. BLINKs, the group's loyal fanbase, pulled out all the stops to make the song a success, flooding YouTube and other music streaming platforms with streams. The massive influx of viewers caused a technical issue on YouTube, but it ultimately showcased the fans' enthusiasm and the group's lasting popularity.

Mass streaming of BLACKPINK's Jump MV led to a glitch on YouTube

With BLACKPINK's first musical offering in almost three years, BLINKs went all out to ensure the success of their new song. They mass-streamed Jump on YouTube in a loop, but the surge in simultaneous viewers caused a glitch on the app. It made the video's like count freeze for some time, leading to it temporarily surpassing its view count. The issue was quickly noticed by fans, who took to social media to discuss the baffling situation.

Some wondered about the cause of the issue and commented on the post to get it noticed by YouTube. They responded to one of the fans, taking the fandom into a frenzy.

YouTube's response regarding BLACKPINK's Jump MV's frozen like count

Responding to a fan comment, YouTube explained, "When a video has really high views (especially in a short period of time), the public view count likely hasn't caught up with our backend systems that verify/remove invalid views. That's why the view count may adjust later!". The fans who came across the comment, took its screenshot and shared it in other social media sites, to keep the BLINKs informed.

The fandom was abuzz with praise for the girl group, marveling at their ability to create such a massive impact with the release of a single track. The unusual technical issue was a testament to the group's enduring popularity, with fans jokingly saying "They broke the internet, literally". The music video garnered over 19 million views and 1 million likes within a short span, solidifying BLACKPINK's strong fanbase and record-breaking achievements.

The incident once again solidified BLACKPINK's position as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

