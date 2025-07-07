Disha Patani wears mini frill dress worth Rs 6,866 on a lunch date with BFF, looks hot

Disha Patani, who has worked in movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, Bharat, and others, often steals the limelight for her public appearances in B-Town. She has been serving goals for summer fashion and her latest outing is proof of it. Disha's Rs 7k frill short dress says it all.

Disha Patani Steps Out In Mumbai

Disha Patani recently stepped out for a casual outing in Mumbai. The Kanguva actress was spotted outside a restaurant in the city. Disha opted for a mint green printed dress with frills over it. She paired her look with a handbag and heels. The actress kept her hair open for the night. Disha opted for a minimal make up look for the outing. She flashed a million dollar smile during her latest public appearance.

Disha was accompanied by her BFF, actress Mouni Roy. Mouni also looked stunning in a blue flowy strapless dress. She also had an open hair look for the night. Both of the actresses were clicked by the paparazzi outside the eatery as they made their way to their car.

Disha Patani Wore a Rs 7k Dress; Rs 10k Heels For The Outing

Reportedly, Disha Patani's Match Maker Criss-Cross Back Frill Trim dress is priced at USD 79.99 which is approximately Rs 6,866. Well, not just her outfit, her heels also deserve special mention. The price of her branded heels is Rs 9,999.

Disha Patani's Work Front

Actress Disha Patani was last seen in Tamil actor Suriya's 2024 movie, Kanguva. Disha is now gearing up for Ahmed Khan's directorial venture, Welcome To The Jungle. The upcoming comedy movie is headlined by Akshay Kumar. Her other movies include Malang, Radhe, Yodha, Kalki 2898 AD, and Ek Villain Returns.

Disha made her acting debut in Bollywood with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. She played the role of Priyanka Jha, Mahi's former girlfriend in it. The actress has also appeared in Chinese movie, Kung Fu Yoga (2017).

Coming back to her cute dress, did you like what she wore? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.