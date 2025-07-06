How chanting a powerful mantra helped Ravi Dubey deal with chaos and find solace in Nichiren Buddhism

Renowned television actor Ravi Dubey is a proud practitioner of Nichiren Buddhism. He is one of the most popular faces of Indian television, who will be seen in the mega-budget film Ramayana and has a charming personality that is loved by many. He has starred in commercially hit movies and TV shows and has established himself as a versatile actor. However, it wasn’t always the case. Born into an affluent Hindu family, Ravi, who was initially pursuing engineering, reportedly lost all hope after failing his exams. Frustrated with the rat race, he started following Nichiren Buddhism, a Japanese Buddhist tradition, which provided him with much-needed “understanding of the chaos that was going on.”

Buddhism saved Ravi actor Dubey from losing himself

Buddhism is made up of different sects and subsects, and different traditions are practiced in different countries. Nichiren Buddhism, which comes from Japan, focuses on the Lotus sutra. It doesn’t discriminate and believes that anyone can achieve enlightenment. It focuses on empowering an individual and asks them to look within to attain enlightenment. Finding Buddhism became a defining moment in Ravi’s life. Its teachings helped him to calm his mind, take a leap of faith, and inspired him not to lose hope even when faced with adversities.

During a chat with Telly Chakkar, Ravi Dubey stated, "I started following it when I was going through a very rough patch in my life and I wanted some understanding of the chaos that was going on in one's life. I wanted to align myself and feel better about myself. So, when things went out of control, I started chanting at that time." He practices chanting “Nam Myoho Renge Kyo,” the primary mantra of Nichiren Buddhism.

Ravi reveals that Buddhism taught him to believe in the power of manifestation and cosmic power. Buddhist philosophy has changed his perspective for the better and he cherishes his life and those around him.

