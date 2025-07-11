How is the relationship between Shahid Kapoor and step-mom Supriya Pathak? Veteran actress spills the beans

Born to Pankaj Kapur and Neeliima Azim, Shahid Kapoor has been a part of Hindi cinema for more than two decades. Apart from his work commitments, Shahid often grabs headlines for her personal life. Not just his parents, the actor shares a close bond with his stepmother, actress Supriya Pathak, as well. Supriya has now spilled the beans about their equation.

Supriya Pathak talks about her bond with Shahid Kapoor

In a recent interview with BBC News Hindi, Supriya Pathak was asked about her equation with her stepson Shahid Kapoor. The veteran actress answered it by saying that she considers him her son. Further, talking about their bond, Supriya shared that they have a mother and son relation. She noted that God has been very kind to them.

The 64-year-old actress also recalled the time of their first meeting when Shahid was a child. "Jab main usko pehli baar mili thi, vo 6 saal ka tha (When I first met him, he was 6 years old)," she reminisced.

Supriya Pathak calls herself a 'friend' of her children

In the same interview, Supriya Pathak delved into the dynamics of her family by saying that she is like a "friend" to son Ruhaan Kapoor, daughter Sanah Kapoor, and stepson Shahid Kapoor. Supriya expressed that all of them are her children and that she can fight with them, shower love on them, and laugh with them.

A look back at Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur's first meeting, marriage, and marital life

Supriya Pathak met Pankaj Kapur on the sets of their 1989 film, Agla Mausam. They tied the knot in 1988. Both were previously divorced. Supriya and Pankaj are parents to two children, Sanah Kapoor and Ruhaan Kapoor.

For the unversed, Shahid was just three years old when his parents, Pankaj Kapur and Neeliima Azim, got separated.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Devaa, released in January. Shahid is now gearing up for Arjun Ustra, helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj. He is married to Mira Rajput and has two kids, Misha and Zain.

Supriya Pathak has worked in movies like Bazar, Masoom, Khichdi: The Movie, Wake Up Sid, and Satyaprem Ki Katha. She last appeared in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2.

