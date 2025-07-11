Superman Post-Credits Scene Explained: What Are David Corenswet-Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific Fighting About and Who is Krypto?

Superman has officially hit the theaters and after much waiting, there seems to be a little bit of confusion as to how many post-credits scenes the fans can spot in the DC Comic film. The correct answer is one, but most websites will point you to two. James Gunn’s debut run with the DCEU has been far more enjoyable than what fans would expect, and its end opens up questions about the future of Superman and Mister Terrific as well as Supergirl’s dog Krypto. Yes, allow us to explain.

Advertisement

Superman’s Mid-Credit and Post-Credit Scenes Explored

According to our understanding, there appears to be one, widely known scene that presents as soon as Milly Alcock’s Supergirl announces her surprise presence in the film. She unveils the truth behind the identity of the dog named Krypto, sharing that it is, in fact, her pet. With this, a can of worms is opened, spilling more possibilities than answers. In the mid-credit scene, the poster image of Superman and Krypto observing Earth from an otherworldly place can be seen, proving to be not much of a shock for the viewers. Hence, its placement mid-credit and not post-credit, where the important bit lies.

However, James Gunn’s Superman did not delve much during its after-movie revelation either, going for an attempted comedy scene rather than an introspective or speculative one. David Corenswet’s Superman and Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific can be seen standing gazing at a building, which has gone through the destruction helmed by Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, and the rebuild by the latter, Michael Holt.

Advertisement

They soon get into a banter about the state of the buildings and how they seem a little ‘off’. Visibly bothered by his remarks and dissatisfaction, they bicker about the possibilities, and Mister Terrific exits in anger. Clark Kent is left reeling from the interaction and looking back at his own words, muttering how he can be a ‘jerk’ at times. It gives no information about what the future holds for either of the character or their stories, and we’re not sure if it even qualifies as a good post-credits scene.

ALSO READ: Superman: Why Was James Gunn Shouting ‘Shut the F*ck Up’ at David Corenswet on Set? Says Actor is ‘Not Sensitive’