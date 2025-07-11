Who is Radhika Yadav? All you need to know about the late 25-year-old national-level tennis player

Radhika Yadav was not just another name in tennis. She was a player who played to win, on and off the court. By 25, she had earned a place on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) circuit, coached high-profile clients, and opened her own tennis academy in Gurugram.

But behind the rising career and packed coaching schedule was a family that didn't celebrate her success. However, Radhika pushed ahead anyway.

A rising star with global momentum

Born on March 23, 2000, Radhika’s rise wasn’t overnight. She fought her way up the ranks, first in India, then internationally. AITA records show she hit No. 35 in Women’s Singles, 53 in Women’s Doubles, and 75 in the Girls Under-18 category.

By November 2024, she’d reached an ITF women’s doubles ranking of 113. In Haryana, she ranked fifth. An injury to her shoulder slowed her playing career, but she didn’t stop moving. She turned coach. She launched her own tennis academy and ran it with the same drive she brought to matches.

Students described her as sharp, confident, and in control. “She was like a head coach,” said one woman who trained with her, per the Indian Express. “The only woman among the others, and she would instruct them mostly on how to go about the drills. She would tell us how to work on our game, too.”

The Yadav home was complicated

The success didn’t land well at home. According to police statements and neighbors interviewed by the publication, her father Deepak Yadav struggled with the attention Radhika received, and the fact that she was the family’s main earner.

Locals say he felt mocked. She once deleted her social media accounts after pressure from her parents, who disliked a reel she posted about her coaching work. Despite that, Radhika kept going. She trained kids in the mornings. Coached private clients. Managed drills.

And kept proving, day after day, that her court wasn’t just for playing, but it was for leading. Unfortunately, her journey came to an end recently, as she has since passed away.