Rashmika Mandanna reveals benefits of Epsom salt for foot care and it is budget-friendly

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most gorgeous actresses that Indian cinema feels proud of. Rashmika makes sure to take some time out from her busy schedule to take care of her feet. She keeps them soft and happy with Epsom salt, and you can use the same for yours at home. It is budget-friendly.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna soaks her feet in warm water with Epsom salt

Rashmika Mandanna recently revealed her footcare routine by saying that it is quite important, as she is mostly busy with travel, shoots, and dancing. The Sikandar actress often uses Epsom salt (sendha namak) to keep her feet healthy, she told Hindustan Times.

Rashmika mixes the salt in warm water and soaks her feet in it. It is a regular process which relaxes her muscles and also reduces stress. Now, if you are concerned that it might be expensive, it won't burn a hole in your pockets as it is budget-friendly. In fact, a small packet of Epsom salt is available in the range of Rs 50 to Rs 100 in the market.

Rashmika, who has been dealing with her leg injury these days, added that that this simple routine helps her a lot.

Rashmika Mandanna believes in moisturizing her feet

Rashmika Mandanna also believes that moisturizing her feet is an essential part of her routine. The Pushpa actress also picks comfortable footwear, which allows her feet enough recovery time with no compromise on style. She is opting for sneakers or shoes these days.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Rashmika Mandanna had a leg injury on January 12, 2025, while she was working out at the gym. The Chhaava star suffered three fractures and a muscle tear. Despite her injured leg, Rashmika attended the trailer launch of the historical drama. She was spotted limping during her walk.

Rashmika Mandanna's work front

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Dhanush and Nagarjuna's bilingual film, Kuberaa. She was also a part of Bollywood movies like Chhaava and Sikandar this year. She is now gearing up for Telugu film, The Girlfriend and Hindi movie, Thama in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: R Madhavan reveals following ayurvedic routine for 20 years: 'I've taken an oil bath every Sunday'