Who is Tyler Roos? Meet Wimbledon star Amanda Anisimova’s rumored boyfriend

After bursting back into tennis prominence in 2024, Amanda Anisimova’s personal life has again caught public interest, especially as she charges toward the Wimbledon finals. While her Instagram remains tightly curated, longtime fans may remember the name Tyler Roos, the Australian model and former athlete linked to Anisimova since 2020.

Though the couple has not been publicly seen together in recent years, Roos was once a steady presence in her quiet off-court life. So, who is he, where did he come from, and are the two still together?

Athletic roots, Shark Tank, runway and reality TV

Tyler Roos grew up immersed in Australian rules football. His father, Paul Roos, is a Hall of Famer who won the AFL MVP award in 1986 and later coached the Sydney Swans and Melbourne Football Club, as per Essentially Sports.

Young Roos followed suit briefly, playing for the Southport Sharks in the Victorian Football League, before shifting his focus elsewhere. After hanging up his boots, Roos explored modeling in Melbourne with Brazen Models.

He also tested his limits on Season 4 of The Amazing Race Australia, as reported by The Mirror. This blend of athletic discipline and on-camera poise laid the groundwork for a low-profile yet intriguing persona.

A private partnership in the public eye

When Amanda Anisimova lost her father in August 2019, she faced personal and professional crossroads. According to The New York Post, she called it “the worst thing that ever happened to me.” Amid that grief, she met Tyler Roos—and by mid-2020, they were dating.

Now, as she competes at Wimbledon in July 2025, Roos remains her quiet confidant, though little is revealed on social media. While fans often search Anisimova’s Instagram for glimpses of Roos, few appear. As reported by The Mirror, neither has posted together in nearly four years, leaving their current status ambiguous.

