Asha Bhosle's son Anand Bhosle reacts to singer's death hoax news, says 'It's untrue'

Asha Bhosle is one of the greatest playback singers, who has been contributing to Indian cinema for nearly eight decades. At 91, she is a living legend in the music industry, having sung songs in various languages over the years. The singer recently became a target of a death hoax. Her son, Anand Bhosle, has refuted the claim, saying it is not true.

Advertisement

Asha Bhosle's son Anand Bhosle shuts down the death rumor

Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle, reacted to the fake news of her death. Anand confirmed to ETimes that it is "untrue." According to a report by the newspaper, the rumor had originated from a misleading Facebook post shared by social media user Shabana Shaikh. Her post featured Bhosle's picture with a garland, along with a note that had false information about her death.

While some fans were quick to mourn the loss, others called for verification, questioning the authenticity of the post. It turned out that the news was false.

Asha Bhosle attended Umrao Jaan's re-release screening, sang a song at the event

In June 2025, Asha Bhosle graced the special screening of Umrao Jaan, starring iconic actress Rekha, which was re-released after more than four decades. The 91-year-old veteran singer also crooned Yeh Kya Jagah Hai Dosto, a song from the 1981 film, at the event, proving that age is just a number.

Advertisement

Bhosle shared the stage with Rekha and Umrao Jaan director Muzaffar Ali during her performance. Rekha was spotted hugging her from behind as she sang the track on the occasion.

A brief about Asha Bhosle's personal and professional life

Asha Bhosle is the sister of the late legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. Bhosle was married to the late music director, singer Rahul Dev Burman. She is best known for singing tracks like O Haseena Zulfonwali Jane Jahan, Hungama Ho Gaya, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Mera Kuchh Saamaan, O Mere Sona Re, and many more.

Asha Bhosle's illustrious work includes film music, pop, ghazals, bhajans, traditional Indian classical music, folk songs, and qawwalis. Apart from Hindi, she has sung songs in over 20 Indian and foreign languages.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao admits feeling bad when Anurag Kashyap reduced his role in Gangs of Wasseypur, ‘Nobody had money…’