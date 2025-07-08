Horoscope Today July 9, 2025: Aries — the stars are on your side, and the universe is supporting you

It is no news that cosmic energies provide us with much-needed signals to navigate through life’s ups and downs. As we step into the week of July 6th to 12th, the energies, stars, and universe offer unique perspectives, especially about career, health, and love life. Renowned celebrity Astrologer and numerologist Munisha Khatwani shares her guidance to help you gain clarity and direction. So, get set and embrace opportunities that lie ahead, and let the alignment of stars illuminate your pathway.

Aries to Cancer: Weekly Horoscope for 6th July to 12th July 2025

Aries

The Indian choreographer and film director, Prabhu Deva’s sun sign is Aries. Just like him, you tend to be easy-going and quite adaptable. According to Munisha Khatwani, stars are at your side, and the universe is supporting you. Additionally, this week is the perfect time to follow your dreams and walk the path you have always yearned for.

Taurus

Dancing Diva Sunny Leone’s sun sign is Taurus. Though you are stubborn, you are a person who values principles. As per the ‘Two of Cups’ card, this week is ideal on the love and money front. Within the next few months, things will definitely move for you.

Gemini

Dimple Kapadia’s sun sign is Gemini. Geminis typically hold a dual personality and are more secretive about particular things. In the upcoming week, people are going to appreciate and acknowledge what you're doing. Having said that, you are simultaneously buckled up for certain positive changes in your life while the universe works in your favour.

Cancer

Cancerans share their sun sign with Indian actress Neetu Kapoor. You are family-oriented, warm, and possess a loving nature. This week, the Ace of Pentacles card indicates that new energies, positivity, growth, and prosperity are soon going to come your way. If you find yourself in a fix, it is an apt time to ask the angels all the questions that have been bothering you.

As you embark on this new week, understand that the signs and predictions are nothing short of opportunities for transformation and growth. Hence, trust the universe, angels, and stars around you and put your best foot forward. Whether you are nurturing Cancer or adventurous Aries, this week holds the potential for positive changes and fresh beginnings. So, embrace everything with an open heart and walk toward a brighter and better future.

