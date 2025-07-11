Yoo Jae Suk’s Camp: All about new guesthouse reality show on Netflix from Kian’s Bizarre B&B producer

Netflix is teaming up with South Korea’s top variety star Yoo Jae Suk for a fresh and quirky reality series. And this time, he’s running the show, literally. Titled Yoo Jae Suk’s Camp, the upcoming series will revolve around the beloved entertainer managing his very own guesthouse. He will welcome a rotating cast of guests into a one-of-a-kind camp-style retreat.

Advertisement

All about Yoo Jae Suk’s Camp

Announced on July 11, Yoo Jae Suk’s Camp promises a mix of heart, humor, and high-energy hijinks. All of it is led by the host’s signature comedic flair. The show will explore the interaction between Yoo Jae Suk and his guests. The show is expected to capture candid moments, unexpected connections, and the controlled chaos of guesthouse life.

It’s not your typical vacation setting either. Yoo Jae Suk will be in full summer camp mode, complete with a whistle and playful uniforms. The announcement video even shows him breaking into spontaneous dance moves, giving fans a taste of the fun ahead.

Meet the creative team behind Yoo Jae Suk’s Camp

The show is helmed by PD Jung Hyo Min, the mind behind popular variety hits like Hyori’s Homestay and Kian’s Bizarre B&B. Jung reunites with Yoo Jae Suk after their previous collaborations on Two Yoo Project: Sugar Man and Laborhood on Hire. This new show promises a blend of feel-good storytelling and laugh-out-loud moments.

Advertisement

Speaking about the upcoming show, co-director Lee So Min shared, “I’m thrilled to present a new guesthouse variety show with Yoo Jae Suk, who is the face of Korean variety entertainment.” Lee So Min revealed that the upcoming show will bring Yoo Jae Suk’s signature humor, warmth, and years of variety experience.

Yoo Jae Suk’s Camp applications open July 12

In a fun recruitment clip released alongside the announcement, Yoo Jae Suk invites viewers to apply as guests. He cheekily declared, “The guests are kings. And I’m also king!” With self-aware humor and enthusiasm, he adds, “If you want to come have fun with me, apply right now!” Guest applications officially open on July 12, 2025.

No release date yet for Yoo Jae Suk’s Camp

Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date. However, buzz is already building around what promises to be a unique twist on the traditional reality format. With Yoo Jae Suk at the helm and a proven production team behind the scenes, Yoo Jae Suk’s Camp is shaping up to be the next big hit in Korean variety programming.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki's marriage to Katy Louise Saunders caused distance from friends? Yoo Jae Suk reveals 'awkward' status