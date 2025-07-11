Who was Beverley Allen? Christian Horner’s ex-wife passes away after brave cancer struggle

Former Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner’s first wife, Beverley Allen, passed away at her Cotswolds home on June 30. She was 58 and had battled eye cancer for several years. The news came just days before Horner’s sacking from Red Bull’s F1 team.

Friends remember her as “a lovely woman” who faced her prognosis with courage, according to an acquaintance speaking to Mail Online. Though Horner has remained publicly silent, sources tell the outlet he visited her “quite a lot,” doing everything he could to support her during her final days. Their 14-year marriage ended in 2013, but Beverley’s passing has drawn attention to her life beyond the headlines.

Advertisement

A fight against cancer

Beverley learned of her eye cancer diagnosis two years ago and understood the risks ahead. “She was aware that it wasn’t going to be a very good prognosis,” a close friend told the publication. Treatments kept her active and devoted to daughter Olivia, but her condition worsened in recent months.

Despite her illness, Beverley maintained strong ties with family and friends, offering warmth and support even while undergoing therapy. Her courage inspired her community and those who knew her well.

Life as Christian Horner’s first wife

Allen and Horner tied the knot in 1999, welcoming Olivia in 2014—six months before the former Red Bull principal’s relationship with Geri Halliwell began. Their split in 2013 left Beverley heartbroken, according to Sportskeeda, and reportedly caused tension within Horner’s own family.

Though their marriage ended, Beverley remained a devoted mother. Neighbors recall seeing Horner at her property, ensuring Olivia had both parents by her side. Her passing has stirred an outpouring of sympathy for a woman whose life was defined by love and quiet dignity.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Fritz says girlfriend Morgan Riddle was key to his success: ‘She’s been a big help…’