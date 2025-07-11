What is Krazy Rich Korean? All we know as IVE joins PSY and Hwasa to talk about K-pop life

Krazy Rich Korean may sound like it's connected to Crazy Rich Asians, but it’s actually KBS’ newest variety show. It celebrates Korea’s most extraordinary individuals. And no, it’s not all about luxury lifestyles. It’s about passion, perseverance, and the pursuit of excellence.

What is Krazy Rich Korean really about?

Premiering on June 15, 2025, Krazy Rich Korean is a unique observational variety series. It showcases the lives of Koreans who have risen to international fame in their respective fields; be it music, sports, culinary arts, or entertainment. It airs every Sunday on KBS at 9:20 p.m. KST (5:50 p.m. IST).

Rather than diving into personal struggles behind fame, the show highlights their relentless ambition and ‘krazy’ passion that helped them reach global heights. It presents these success stories through a mix of documentary-style storytelling and engaging virtual video calls. This concept bridges the gap between stars and viewers.

Krazy Rich Korean hosts: The faces behind the show

The series is helmed by PD Lee Chang Soo. He’s known for his trendsetting touch in shows like The Seasons and The Manager Has Ears Like a Donkey. Hosting duties are shared by a strong lineup: Jun Hyun Moo, Park Se Ri, Ji Ye Eun, and Kwak Tube. Together, they bring a perfect mix of humor, insight, and warmth to the screen.

Krazy Rich Korean guests: PSY, Hwasa, more

The first episode set the tone with a powerful lineup of guests. It featured world-renowned cellist and conductor Jang Han Na, along with Vietnamese national football coach Kim Sang Sik. Also joining them was Betty Park, a Korean-American restaurateur making headlines in Harlem, New York.

Each guest's story offers a deep dive into how they broke boundaries; not just with talent, but with determination. Their drive reflects the core message of the show. The buzz around Krazy Rich Korean only keeps growing. Episode 4, which aired on July 6, featured none other than Hwasa and PSY, bringing even more star power to the lineup.

Now, reports confirm that IVE is next in line to appear on the program. The chart-topping girl group is expected to share their journey of becoming global icons and what it means to represent K-pop on the world stage.

Though the air date for their episode hasn’t been revealed, fans are already counting down. At its heart, Krazy Rich Korean isn’t about riches, it’s about richness in spirit.

