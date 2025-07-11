BTS' V drops his 'final glimpses of Paris' and gets fans spiralling about his current location being Seoul or LA, know why

Kim Taehyung, aka V, consistently sets the internet ablaze with every public appearance and social media update. However, his most recent post has sparked intense speculation among fans, prompting them to don their detective hats. V shared a series of captivating photos from his time in Paris, but the timing of the post and his subsequent schedule have left fans puzzled regarding which part of the world he is currently in.

BTS' V stuns in Paris dump photos

In a charming farewell to the French capital, V took to his Instagram account and shared a carousel of captivating photos, captioning them "This and that my final glimpses of Paris." The BTS member showcased his effortless style and playful personality, posing in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower, enjoying soft drinks and striking dashing balcony poses. He also sported a teddy bear backpack, adding a touch of whimsy to his fitted white t-shirt and blue jeans look.

BTS' V generates speculation regarding his current location

V's Instagram post was made at around 2 AM IST on July 10, and a day earlier, he was spotted leaving in a car from his Paris hotel, with fans claiming that he was travelling to the airport to head to his next schedule. However, the last Paris update, coming later, left fans perplexed, trying to figure out if he departed or was still lingering in the city of love. They considered the possibility of the artist being either in LA or his home country, Seoul.

The mystery surrounding his current whereabouts started after fans allegedly spotted him heading to the airport, but no news was heard regarding his landing at his destination. Some claimed that he might be back in Seoul to shoot a commercial, while others say he must have headed straight to LA from Paris. Notably, BTS' RM, SUGA, Jimin and Jungkook are already recording their upcoming full-group comeback album there.

J-Hope will also join them after completing his Lollapalooza Berlin schedule. Jin, who is currently amid his RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, and Celine ambassador V might join them soon, too.

