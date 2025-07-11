BLACKPINK vs TWICE: Which K-pop group's comeback made their agency's stock price soar higher? Find out

July 11, 2025, marked a landmark day in the K-pop world, as top-tier artists such as TWICE, BLACKPINK and ATEEZ made their highly anticipated comebacks. The announcements of these new musical releases generated immense buzz and excitement online, which had a profound impact on their agencies' finances. According to a report by K-media outlet Joy News 24, one of these groups fetched their agency a record rise in their stock value.

K-pop girl group leads to highest stock price rise of their agency

With the kind traction the K-pop groups' musical comebacks generated, it was expected that their agencies would greatly capitalize on that. Among TWICE, BLACKPINK and ATEEZ, the former resulted in the most stock price surge for their agency, JYP Entertainment. Their stock value saw an upward trend of over 6% even before the girl group's comeback music video was dropped.

It is the biggest value surge among the Big 4 management labels of the K-pop sphere– JYP, YG, SM, and HYBE.

Comparison between TWICE and BLACKPINK's stock price surge following comeback

As of 11:10 AM KST (7:40 AM IST) on July 11, JYP Entertainment's stock price surged to 75,800 KRW, marking a 6.76% increase (4,800 KRW) from the previous trading day. Meanwhile, YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK's agency, saw a more modest gain, rising 1.95% (1,700 KRW) to 88,900 KRW, in anticipation of the group's comeback song Jump.

The difference in numbers might lie in the fact that BLACKPINK dropped a single while TWICE unveiled an entire full length album, titled THIS IS FOR.

About TWICE's THIS IS FOR album

THIS IS FOR is TWICE's 4th full-length album, released just 7 months after their 14th EP, Strategy. It consists of 14 tracks, including the titular song, opening music Four, group songs– Options, Mars, Right Hand Girl, Peach Gelato, Hi Hello, Seesaw, and Heartbreak Avenue, and unit releases– Battitude, Dat Ahh Dat Ooh, Let Love Go, G.O.A.T., and Talk.

Additionally, nine solo tracks for each member will also be part of the tracklist, but they were created solely for their world tour acts and will not be included on the album.

