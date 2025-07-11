Ajay Devgn says, 'Aap log mera mazak udate ho' as he REACTS to being trolled for Son Of Sardaar 2’s Pehla Tu dance viral hook step

Ajay Devgn has been all over the internet lately, thanks to his viral step in Pehla Tu Duja Tu from Son of Sardaar 2. The song, which also features Mrunal Thakur, has sparked a meme fest on social media. The chatter about the Singham star’s unique dance steps has not stopped ever since the song was released.

And now, the actor finally broke silence on the same and said ‘mere liye ye bhi karna bahut mushkil hai’. (Even doing this was difficult for me.)

Ajay Devgn on his viral hook step of Pehla Tu

At a promotional event for Son of Sardaar 2, Ajay Devgn was questioned about the step that has gone viral from the song Pehla Tu. He was asked, “How difficult or easy was that step for you and the people around you?”

Replying to this, the Singham star said, “I don’t know about people, but I’ll tell you, aaplog mera mazaak udaate ho. Mere liye ye bhi karna bahut mushkil hai.” (You guys make fun of me, but even this was difficult for me to do).

Ajay further continued and said, “To maine kar diya uske liye aap shukra guzaar rahiye.” (So you guys should be thankful because I have done it).

Netizens' reaction to Pehla Tu

Right after the song was released, fans flooded the internet with memes. One netizen tweeted, "Ajay Devgn walks into the frame, moves a body part & somehow makes it go viral. Ajay Devgn's choreographers be like: "Sir, bas haath hila do… baaki hum manage kar lenge!" Never imagined ki Po Po from Son of Sardar se bhi kuch quirky dekhne milega #PehlaTuDujaTu."

Another netizen opines, "@ajaydevgn ki film main sabse bada scam choreographers karte hai. Actor hilega nhi producer se paise poorey milenge."

About Son of Sardaar 2

Starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, Son of Sardaar 2 also features Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Vindhu Dara Singh, Chunky Panday, Deepak Dobrial, Kubbra Sait, Sharat Saxena, Ashwini Kalsekar, Roshni Walia, Sahil Mehta, and the late actor Mukul Dev in key roles. Son of Sardaar 2 is scheduled to release on July 25, 2025.

