Who is Tobin Heath dating? Meet Christen Press, her partner of 9 years and counting

Tobin Heath has officially retired at 37, ending one of the most decorated runs in U.S. women’s soccer. While tributes pour in for the two-time World Cup winner, many are also looking to Christen Press—her partner of nine years and a star USWNT forward in her own right.

Press isn’t just part of Heath’s personal life; she’s built a formidable legacy herself through international goals, major club success, and ventures in business and media. And while Heath may be in the headlines for hanging up her boots, Press will be with her every step of the way.

Christen Press: The scorer from Stanford to the world stage

Born in Palos Verdes Estates, California, Christen Press was a prodigy long before she wore a national jersey. At Stanford University, she became the school’s all-time leading scorer with 71 goals and won the prestigious Hermann Trophy in 2010, per US Soccer.

Her early professional career included a breakout year in Sweden, where she topped the scoring charts in 2013. By 2014, she was back in the U.S., joining the NWSL and eventually playing for Angel City FC.

Press has logged 155 games, netted 64 goals, and assisted on 43 more for the U.S. Women’s National Team. She played in two World Cups, was part of the 2015 and 2019 winning squads, and brought home Olympic bronze in Tokyo.

Off the pitch: Business, media, and a private love story

Press and Heath met as teammates, but their connection grew far from the spotlight. “There was just, like, a magnetism,” Press said in a 2024 interview. They kept their relationship largely private, at first due to the demands of professional life and later by choice.

The two eventually co-founded RE-INC in 2019, a lifestyle brand focused on sustainability and equity. They also co-host The RE-CAP Show, a podcast that recently won a major award for social impact. Together, Press and Heath built a partnership rooted in shared values, fierce ambition, and mutual respect—both on the soccer fields and off it.

