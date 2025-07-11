Shark Tank India's Deepinder Goyal buys apartment worth Rs 50.3 crore, per square foot costs more than Rs 48,000

Shark Tank India judge Deepinder Goyal is one of the reputed entrepreneurs. Although he is one of the bankable and renowned entrepreneurs in the business world, it was his appearance on Shark Tank India after which his personal life gained more limelight. Currently, he is all over the news for his recent expensive purchase, which is worth over Rs 50 crore. Yes, Deepinder has reportedly purchased an ultra-luxury apartment in Gurugram.

Deepinder Goyal purchases an apartment worth over Rs 50 crore

According to the documents accessed by Zapkey, Deepinder Goyal purchased an apartment worth Rs 52.3 crore in Gurugram. From buying an Aston Martin to several high-end flats and more, Deepinder possesses many luxurious properties and cars.

As per a Times of India report, Deepinder Goyal, who is a co-founder and CEO of Zomato, has purchased a sprawling 10,813 square foot apartment located in India's ultra-wealthy DLF Camellias in Gurgaon. It is reportedly the premium residential communities in the country.

Goyal's apartment is reportedly located on the 5th floor of Tower 1 in the Camellias and is valued at Rs 52.3 crore. This includes five dedicated parking spaces. The stamp duty of Rs 3.66 crore was paid, according to Hindustan Times.

The cost of each square foot is Rs 48,390, and it stands out as one of the most expensive transactions in India's real estate scene. While the conveyance deed was officially registered on March 17, 2025, the buyer’s agreement dates back to April 2022.

As per reports, this is not Goyal's first purchase. He owns a luxurious property in the Delhi NCR region. Last year in February, the Shark Tank India fame also purchased a plot in Delhi's Mehruali area worth Rs 50 crore.

Speaking about Shark Tank India, the business reality show's fifth season has been announced. The premiere date and time are yet to be announced.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from Hindustan Times and Times of India. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

