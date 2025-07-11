Jurassic World: Rebirth Vs F1 India Box Office 8 Days Comparison: Scarlett Johansson starrer leads over Brad Pitt film but 2nd Friday....

Maalik Opening Day Box Office Collection Top 6 Hollywood Opening Day of 2025 in India EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor v/s Vicky Kaushal Maalik Kapil Sharma Ajay Devgn Nayanthara Maalik Box Office Preview EXCLUSIVE: Narcos Team on board Vikrant Massey's next Superman Box Office Preview

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Jul 11, 2025 | 11:56 PM IST | 10K
Hollywood movies are doing well in India this year. While James Gunn's Superman has just started its box office journey, Brad Pitt's F1 and Jurassic World Rebirth have stood the test of time. As Scarlett Johansson's sci-fi movie entered its second week today, here's taking a look at the first 8-days box office comparison of Jurassic World: Rebirth and F1 at the Indian box office.  

Jurassic World: Rebirth registers a lead over F1, but remains behind on 2nd Friday 

The Gareth Edwards directorial Jurassic World: Rebirth established a lead over Brad Pitt's sports drama in the first 8 days of comparison. The 8-day cume of Jurassic World Rebirth stands at Rs 52.95 crore net, against F1's Rs 37.75 crore net at the Indian box office. 

The first weekend of Jurassic World: Rebirth benefitted it the most and helped it in establishing a lead. For the record, the Scarlett Johansson starrer movie had taken an opening of Rs 8.25 crore in India and made a total of 35.50 crore in the first weekend. In comparison, F1 had opened with Rs 5.50 crore and wrapped its first weekend at Rs 20.75 crore net in India. 

However, the Dinosaur movie started crumbling on the weekdays while the Brad Pitt starrer held strong foot. If we compare 2nd Friday collections of both the movies, F1 emerged as a clear winner. 

8-days box office comparison between Jurassic World: Rebirth and F1 in India: 

  Day Jurassic World India Net  F1 India Net
Friday Rs 8.25 crore Rs 5.50 crore
Saturday Rs 12.25 crore Rs 7.25 crore
Sunday Rs 15 crore Rs 8 crore
Monday Rs 4 crore Rs 3.25 crore
Tuesday Rs 4.25 crore Rs 3.50 crore
Wednesday Rs 3.25 crore Rs 3.50 crore 
Thursday Rs 3.20 crore Rs 3.50 crore
2nd Friday Rs 2.50 crore (est.) Rs 3.25 crore
Total Rs 52.95 crore net in 8 days Rs 37.75 crore net in 8 days

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

