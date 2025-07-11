Jurassic World: Rebirth Vs F1 India Box Office 8 Days Comparison: Scarlett Johansson starrer leads over Brad Pitt film but 2nd Friday....

Hollywood movies are doing well in India this year. While James Gunn's Superman has just started its box office journey, Brad Pitt's F1 and Jurassic World Rebirth have stood the test of time. As Scarlett Johansson's sci-fi movie entered its second week today, here's taking a look at the first 8-days box office comparison of Jurassic World: Rebirth and F1 at the Indian box office.

Jurassic World: Rebirth registers a lead over F1, but remains behind on 2nd Friday

The Gareth Edwards directorial Jurassic World: Rebirth established a lead over Brad Pitt's sports drama in the first 8 days of comparison. The 8-day cume of Jurassic World Rebirth stands at Rs 52.95 crore net, against F1's Rs 37.75 crore net at the Indian box office.

The first weekend of Jurassic World: Rebirth benefitted it the most and helped it in establishing a lead. For the record, the Scarlett Johansson starrer movie had taken an opening of Rs 8.25 crore in India and made a total of 35.50 crore in the first weekend. In comparison, F1 had opened with Rs 5.50 crore and wrapped its first weekend at Rs 20.75 crore net in India.

However, the Dinosaur movie started crumbling on the weekdays while the Brad Pitt starrer held strong foot. If we compare 2nd Friday collections of both the movies, F1 emerged as a clear winner.

8-days box office comparison between Jurassic World: Rebirth and F1 in India:

Day Jurassic World India Net F1 India Net Friday Rs 8.25 crore Rs 5.50 crore Saturday Rs 12.25 crore Rs 7.25 crore Sunday Rs 15 crore Rs 8 crore Monday Rs 4 crore Rs 3.25 crore Tuesday Rs 4.25 crore Rs 3.50 crore Wednesday Rs 3.25 crore Rs 3.50 crore Thursday Rs 3.20 crore Rs 3.50 crore 2nd Friday Rs 2.50 crore (est.) Rs 3.25 crore Total Rs 52.95 crore net in 8 days Rs 37.75 crore net in 8 days

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

